'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Stabler Makes Startling Admission to Benson

This week's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime should put any skeptics' concerns about the show trying to be something different to rest. "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of" was definitely not a typical Law & Order episode in any way, as it continued the ongoing story and even ended with a shocking cliffhanger. But before that cliffhanger, there was one scene that would shock everyone: the intervention between Stabler and his family, with Benson in attendance. Stabler told Benson that he loves her and his children in a surprisingly vulnerable moment.

For most of the episode, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) continued their investigation into Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) by convincing hitman Izak Bekher (Ibrahim Renno) to turn on Wheatley. On a separate track though, the episode followed Stabler's increasingly fragile mental state as Kathy's death continues to weigh heavily on him. His behavior inspired his daughter Kathleen (Allison Siko) to hold an intervention, and she believed the only she and her siblings could get through to Stabler was by making sure Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was there.

(Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Benson reluctantly agreed, and the intervention went as well as one would expect. Stabler was stunned and quickly picked up on it being an intervention. Stabler was not happy that Benson talked about his PTSD with his children, but Kathleen pointed out that she understood what her father was suffering from without Benson. Eli (Nicky Torchia) said no one thought Stabler was addicted, but Richard (Jeffrey Scaperrotta) told Stabler bluntly that he needs help. But Stabler seemed to be focused more on Benson being there when this is a family matter. "They're worried about you because they care," Benson said and asked if he would just sit and listen.

Stabler refused though and told Benson to talk to Bell. "If there were any problems, she would recognize it," Stabler said. Everyone shook their heads. After a beat, Benson asked Stabler to tell them what he needs. "I love you," he said, shocking everyone in the room. Benson's eyes widened and she looked away. Stabler struggled to find something to say next. He cleared his throat. "I love all of you," he said. "I don't think I can do this."

Benson tried to make it clear to Stabler that everyone recognizes something is wrong but him. "I'm drowning, how's that for recognition?" he said. "Then take our hand. Grab onto us," Benson said. Stabler told his children that he knows they are trying to help, but "all you're doing is pushing me further under." He said he felt like a weight was "dragging" him down and he left to go to a surprising location.

The detective visited Wheatley's ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) because he felt she was the only one who understood what he was going through since Angela's son died. This shared loss meant Stabler felt like he could speak to Angela, even admitting that he feels like he's losing Kathy in his mind. She told him that often, the images of her son's death - not images of him feeling happy - will often flicker in her mind. Angela also told Stabler that he needs to sleep or he could lose his mind. As Stabler left, Angela assured him he wouldn't tell anyone of their meeting. "It gets better, Elliot," Angela said as she held Stabler's hand to keep him from leaving. "It never goes away, but it gets better."

Elsewhere in the episode, Bell and Stabler did successfully get Bekher to turn on Wheatley through a sham arraignment organized with a judge. The hitman agreed to help them, but Bell, Stabler, and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) had to make it look like Wheatley's hired attorney was still representing Bekher. Gina Cappalletti (Charlotte Sullivan) also planted a bug in Wheatley's office to help Bell.

The big cliffhanger came right at the end. On his own, Stabler found out a couple took a selfie near where Kathy died. He used their photos to learn more and discovered that Lenski knew Kathy was the only person in the car. Someone wanted Kathy dead, not Stabler! Why? We'll have to tune in next week to find out. Law & Order: Orgazined Crime airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

