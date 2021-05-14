‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Stunned After Stabler Learns Who Ordered Wife Kathy's Death
The majority of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover on Thursday centered on Capt. Olivia Benson learning the truth about the death of her brother Simon. However, the ongoing story involving Kathy Stabler's murder also took a shocking turn. In the end, Det. Elliot Stabler learned who was really behind his wife's murder. The revelation sent shockwaves throughout the show's fan base.
Late in the episode, titled "An Inferior Product," Stabler (Christopher Meloni) learned that a forensics team was able to recreate the pipe bomb used to destroy Stabler's rental car, thereby killing Kathy. The pipe bomb also had the marks of a vice used to build it, which they could use to find out who made it. Stabler thought this was going to turn out to be Sacha Lenski, the man who pushed the trigger for the bomb. Previously, Stabler discovered that Lenski knew it was Kathy in the car, so someone really did want Kathy dead. It was not a mistake.
However, the vice brought the team to Izak Bekher (Ibrahim Renno), a hitman/bodyguard for Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) who was working as an informant with Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau. When the team confronted Izak at the end of the episode, Stabler lunged at him and demanded to know who ordered Kathy dead.
Stabler expected him to say "Richard Wheatley." Instead, he said Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) really ordered the hit! This was shocking news, especially since Stabler and Angela, Wheatley's ex-wife, kissed earlier. Stabler also had felt a camaraderie with Angela, since Angela also lost someone she loved, her son.prevnext
"Stick a fork in me I’m done!!! Really ANGELA WHEATLEY," one shocked fan wrote. "I do not trust Angela. It’s so frustrating to see Stabler get involved with her," another wrote, just before the big reveal.prevnext
"I just knew Angela was a snake. But now I’m mad she played Elliot like a tiny violin," another fan chimed in. "Don’t tell me Angela knew what Wheatley did therefore she killed Kathy so she could put Elliot on his a—," one fan theorized.prevnext
"I kneeeeeew i didn't like angela WHEATLEY," one fan wrote. "Omg I’m not good after this," another wrote.prevnext
"Elliot needs to stay far away from Angela. Richard isn’t the one," one fan wrote. "My upstairs neighbor probably thinks I was just murdered. When I tell you I SCREAMED. Angela you b—. I knew it," another wrote.prevnext
Thankfully, fans will not have to wait a while to learn what is really going on here. The next new episode of Organized Crime airs on Thursday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET, following a new episode of SVU at 9 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu.