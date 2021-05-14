‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Stunned After Stabler Learns Who Ordered Wife Kathy's Death

The majority of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover on Thursday centered on Capt. Olivia Benson learning the truth about the death of her brother Simon. However, the ongoing story involving Kathy Stabler's murder also took a shocking turn. In the end, Det. Elliot Stabler learned who was really behind his wife's murder. The revelation sent shockwaves throughout the show's fan base.

Late in the episode, titled "An Inferior Product," Stabler (Christopher Meloni) learned that a forensics team was able to recreate the pipe bomb used to destroy Stabler's rental car, thereby killing Kathy. The pipe bomb also had the marks of a vice used to build it, which they could use to find out who made it. Stabler thought this was going to turn out to be Sacha Lenski, the man who pushed the trigger for the bomb. Previously, Stabler discovered that Lenski knew it was Kathy in the car, so someone really did want Kathy dead. It was not a mistake.

However, the vice brought the team to Izak Bekher (Ibrahim Renno), a hitman/bodyguard for Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) who was working as an informant with Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau. When the team confronted Izak at the end of the episode, Stabler lunged at him and demanded to know who ordered Kathy dead.