'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Crossover Event Now Available to Stream

Law & Order fans who missed out on Thursday night's special Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode that re-introduced Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler still have a chance to watch it. "Return of the Prodigal Son" and the Law & Order: Organized Crime pilot, "What Happens in Puglia," are both available to stream on multiple platforms. The episodes also featured a major character death, which inspired Stabler to stay in New York.

The two episodes are available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock platform for free. You can sign up for the platform by clicking here. Peacock does offer two different paid plans though. The first is Peacock Premium, which offers access to more content and more live sports programming and costs $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus includes all content, without commercials, for $9.99 per month. Xfinity and COX subscribers might also be eligible for Peacock Premium at no extra cost. (NBC also streams episodes on NBC.com and the NBC app, which both require cable or satellite account log-ins to access.)

Hulu also carries both Law & Order shows. The Disney-owned platform is available at $5.99 per month. Hulu without ads costs $11.99 per month. Hulu Plus Live TV, which includes over 65 live and on-demand channels, is $64.99 per month. Disney also offers a bundle package with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ that costs $13.99 per month. You can subscribe to the platform by clicking here.

Meloni's return was 10 years in the making. It was his first appearance on SVU since leaving at the end of Season 12, and he never got a proper goodbye in Season 13. The controversy surrounding his exit was covered in the SVU half, as well as a plot against his family that led directly into Organized Crime. In the new series, Stabler joins an NYPD task force that focuses on stopping crime syndicates. Unlike previous Law & Order shows, Organized Crime is serialized, as Stabler's team will work on taking down a criminal enterprise led by Dylan McDermott's character.

The SVU episode drew the show's biggest audience in over four years, reports TVLine. Over 7.63 million viewers tuned in to see Stabler reunite with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. The episode also earned a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Almost everyone stayed to see Organized Crime, which launched with 7.56 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating.



