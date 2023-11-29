Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reunite in Fun 'Law & Order: SVU' Set Photo

Filming is finally underway for Law & Order: SVU Season 25, and Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T are celebrating. It's been quite a long wait for actors to get back to work due to the strikes, and with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over, Hollywood can finally get back to somewhat normal. Writers' rooms were quick to open back up after their strike ended, and once SAG came to an agreement, networks were quick to pump out production schedules. Many shows are starting back up this week following the Thanksgiving holiday, and SVU is one of them.

Hargitay took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun photo of her and Ice-T on set. Only this time, Hargitay was holding a big camera, and Ice-T was seemingly trying to swat her away. At the same time, a crew member, who is more than likely the actual cameraman, was just off to the side, not knowing what to do. Considering Hargitay and Ice-T are heading into their 25th and 24th seasons, respectively, it's clear that they still very much enjoy what they're doing. And are not at all tired of each other, at least not yet.

Production starting comes just a week after NBC finally announced its midseason schedule. The network will be kicking off the new year with a month full of premieres. Of course, the Law & Order franchise will once again be taking over Thursday nights. The trio of shows will be premiering their respective seasons on Jan. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with Law & Order, SVU, and then Organized Crime.

The upcoming seasons of all three shows will only have 13 episodes. However, most shows are aiming for 10-13 episodes, so it's not too much of a loss since everyone's doing it. Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this year that except for the main stars like Mariska Hargitay, most of the stars of the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises will be appearing in a limited number of episodes due to budget cuts. Since there are fewer episodes, it's hard to predict how that will turn out. Hopefully it's not too much of a big deal in terms of story.

Don't miss the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The first 24 seasons are streaming on Peacock. It would be a good idea to catch up now before it's too late.