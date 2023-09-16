'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Kelli Giddish is officially a mother of three. The former Law & Order: SVU star took to Instagram earlier this week to share the sweet news that she and her husband welcomed their son, Oldie Richards, on June 20. "We are so in love and so very grateful," Giddish wrote in the caption. "Oldie- you've brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!). You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible."

The actress announced her pregnancy in May. It was also around the same time she came back to the Law & Order franchise for a crossover with SVU and Organized Crime. It was revealed that her character, Amanda Rollins, was also pregnant again. So, life imitated art once again. Unfortunately, with Giddish not on SVU anymore, fans won't be able to see Amanda and Carisi with their baby. But we could get some updates from Carisi once the series finally comes back.

Giddish married Beau Richards in 2021. She has two children, born 2015 and 2018, from her previous marriage with Lawrence Faulborn. Little Oldie is her first child with Richards, and all three seem as happy as ever. The family has likely been spending some much-needed time together over the summer. Plenty of fans and celebrities were quick to take to the comments to share their congratulations, including Brooke Shields, who was already in love with him and pointed out she needs "to love on him."

As of now, Kelli Giddish doesn't have any upcoming roles. It's possible that she could be working on something, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put a pause on it. Whatever the case may be, the actress seems just fine spending some time with her family and her newest little bundle of joy. Giddish has been pretty quiet on social media since initially announcing her family's expansion. She did share a video of her sons doing a "dance fight" at the beginning of the month, and fans were pretty excited to see her back online.

Congratulations to Kelli Giddish and her husband, Beau Richards, for welcoming their little baby boy into the world. Handling three kids, and three boys at that is not going to be easy. It seems like they are already doing great regardless. But maybe now we can get Rollins to come back with her own newborn on SVU?