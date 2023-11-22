'Law & Order', 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Midseason Premiere Dates Revealed

The Law & Order franchise is gearing up for a grand return. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many shows are preparing to get back into production and will be returning in early 2024. As networks release their highly-anticipated schedules, NBC has become the latest to do so. According to Deadline, NBC's 2024 premieres will begin as early as late December, with the full premieres happening right in January, including the Law & Order trio.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere their respective seasons on Thursday, Jan. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Thursdays will once again belong to the Law & Order franchise, and it's going to be great to have them back again. The shows should be getting back into production following the Thanksgiving holiday, and it won't be long until the legal dramas are back.

Around the time the actors' strike ended, it was reported that Law & Order and SVU were planning on getting back to work soon after. However, Organized Crime was not on the list since the show was still searching for a new showrunner. Luckily, OC landed a new showrunner with John Shiban taking over. Now, the series will be able to premiere alongside its predecessors, and all will be right with the world. It's impressive that most of NBC's shows are premiering in January, considering a lot of shows on the other networks won't be premiering until at least February.

In addition, Organized Crime will be bringing in two of Stabler's brothers, and it could prove to be pretty complicated. Meanwhile, all three shows will be getting short seasons due to the strikes. The Law & Order franchise will be getting 13 episodes for their upcoming seasons. It was previously announced that Organized Crime will only be getting 13, and now the other two will be following suit. It should be interesting to see how the storylines will go with shorter seasons, but it's nothing the franchise can't handle.

January will be here before we know it, especially with the holidays coming up. Hopefully, it will get here fast. Make sure to watch the season premieres of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC. New episodes will be streaming on Peacock the following day.