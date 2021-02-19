Marilyn Manson Allegations: 'Walking Dead' Producer Breaks Silence Over Pulled 'Creepshow' Episode Featuring Rock Star

✖

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero opened up about the decision to scrap a planned Creepshow episode starring musician Marilyn Manson after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of abuse allegations. Manson was set to star in an episode of the horror anthology series, which counts Nicotero as an executive producer. However, after Wood came forward on Feb. 1, Mason's Creepshow episode was dropped. His role in Starz's American Gods was dropped as well.

"I found out about it the same time that everybody else did, that particular morning [on Feb. 1]. I don't think there wasn't a moment we didn't want to do the right thing and pull the episode," Nicotero said during Thursday's virtual Television Critics Association press tour event, reports Entertainment Tonight. Nicotero said they thought about it for less than "four seconds" before making a decision. "There were some great actors in that episode as well. We stand by this decision. We stand by the support that that showed," the executive producer said.

The decision resulted in making some changes for the upcoming season, which will be available on the Shudder streaming platform. One episode that will be released is called "Sibling Rivalry" and stars Molly Ringwald. "It's a really, really fun and clever rite of passage, high school horror episode," Nicotero said of the episode. "It's really fun and really good. And we just had to keep going."

Wood, 33, has been open about being the victim of abuse, but it was not until Feb. 1 that she publicly named Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, as her alleged abuser. She claimed Manson started "grooming" her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused me for years." She later wrote, "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent." Manson and Wood started dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 37. They became engaged in 2010 but later broke up that same year.

Wood's statement inspired others to come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, who has denied the claims. He claims his relationships were "entirely consensual with like-minded partners." Meanwhile, Wood has shared more alleged details from the relationship, including new claims that he made anti-Semitic comments.