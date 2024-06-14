'Mare of Easttown' Season 2 Discussions Are Happening With Kate Winslet

Despite Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown being a miniseries, it seems like a Season 2 may be on the way. The HBO crime drama premiered in 2021 and centered on Winslet's titular detective who investigates the murder in a small town outside Philadelphia. It aired for seven episodes and received critical acclaim. Now, the limited series is in early discussions of a comeback, especially after the big wins at the 2021 Emmys, according to HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi.

"We did run to have discussions about a Season 2. But it did feel too soon." Orsi told Variety. "While there's nothing in the works, we are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something. We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?"

It certainly wouldn't be the first time a show came back years after it ended, and for a limited series to not be so limited after all. If there's enough interest from not only the fans but the cast, crew, network, and everyone involved, it's entirely possible. Nothing is totally confirmed for now, as Orsi still needs to speak with Winslet, creator and writer Brad Ingelsby, and executive producer Mark Roybal "and see if there's any viability to everyone saying yes again."

Following Mare of Easttown's success in 2021, Kate Winslet shared she "would absolutely love to play Mare again." While that was three years ago, and she has been plenty busy since then, it's very possible her sentiments haven't changed. There's definitely still a lot to explore with the series and new cases to pursue. It's been over three years since the show aired, meaning that the wait for more wouldn't be too bad since it's already been a while.

Meanwhile, Mare of Easttown is not the only HBO show looking to make a comeback. Big Little Lies is also in discussions to return for Season 3, five years after it came to an end. The interest for both shows is obviously still there, and if it means that Mare of Easttown and Big Little Lies will be coming back, the wait will surely be worth it.