Kate Winslet Weighs in on Possible Return for 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2

✖

HBO's Mare of Easttown has won over audiences and critics with its limited series airing this past May, but could the popularity and record-breaking seven-episode show head into a Little Big Lies direction with another season? According to series star and producer Kate Winslet, nothing is off the table if she has a say.

"I would absolutely love to play Mare again," Winslet told TVLine following the series finale on May 30. "I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There's something very addictive about Mare because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real. I loved playing her."

On Sunday night, show creator Brad Ingelsby was also asked if Season 2 was feasible and explained while he had initially conjured up the show as a solo offering, there could be a return for Mare Sheehan. "I had planned it as one [season]. I don't know if I was able to crack a version that I could make great," Ingelsby told Entertainment Tonight. "I would only want to go back to Mare of Easttown if I had a story I felt would be great and that we could give audiences what they want. So, I don't have anything."

Ingelsby adds if he got "struck by lightning or something," only then could he conceive another season. "[If] I get this great idea, then I would definitely give it a shot," he said. "Because listen, I love Mare. I love her, and I love the people in this town so much that if I felt I could give them a great season or a great second story, then I would absolutely go for it. Who knows if that will happen, though."

The series' director Craig Zobel has also expressed an interest in keeping Mare's story going, even though he is not 100 percent convinced it could work out so soon. "I think that if enough fans are excited about it, I certainly am fascinated by Mare Sheehan, and it would be good if we could see her more," Zobel told Insider in May before admitting there was a clear "end to the story" in its initial run.

Technically a mini-series, Mare of Easttown could very well make a return, which was the case for Big Little Lies after it was revived for a sophomore season after its massive success and won for Best Limited Series at the Emmys. According to HBO Max, the show continued to dominate in the weekly ratings, with Mare of Easttown hitting number one on the streaming giant for a fifth consecutive week. The series delivered 2 million viewers across all platforms Sunday night, doubling its premiere night performance this past April.