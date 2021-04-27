HBO's Newest Hit Series 'Mare of Easttown' Delivers One of the Biggest Cliffhangers of the Year and Fans Go Wild

HBO's newest hit series Mare of Easttown in only two episodes in so far, but it has already delivered one of the biggest cliffhangers of the year, and fans are going wild over it. Mare of Easttown is a crime drama starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective who was once a high school basketball star. The first episode of the series debuted on April 18, and was somewhat of a prelude for the case that Mare would find herself investigating over the course of the season, a case that met an explosive twist in Episode 2. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for both new Mare of Easttown episodes.]

In Episode 1, we learn that Mare has been investigating the disappearance of a young woman named Katie Bailey for the past year. At the same time, we are introduced to Erin McMenamin (played by Cailee Spaeny), a teen mother who has a complicated and volatile relationship with her child's father and his new girlfriend. Tragically, Erin winds up murdered, and Mare is assigned to the case. We find out in Episode 2 that Mare has a connection to Erin, as her best friend's husband is Erin's father's cousin.

Then, at the end, of the episode, a shocking allegation is made by Erin's best friend: Mare's ex-husband Frank (Played by The Office's David Denman) is the real father of Erin's child. The unexpected moment stunned fans, especially considering that Frank had previously denied knowing much about Erin at all. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media about the major Mare of Easttown plot twist!