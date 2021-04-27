HBO's Newest Hit Series 'Mare of Easttown' Delivers One of the Biggest Cliffhangers of the Year and Fans Go Wild
HBO's newest hit series Mare of Easttown in only two episodes in so far, but it has already delivered one of the biggest cliffhangers of the year, and fans are going wild over it. Mare of Easttown is a crime drama starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective who was once a high school basketball star. The first episode of the series debuted on April 18, and was somewhat of a prelude for the case that Mare would find herself investigating over the course of the season, a case that met an explosive twist in Episode 2. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for both new Mare of Easttown episodes.]
In Episode 1, we learn that Mare has been investigating the disappearance of a young woman named Katie Bailey for the past year. At the same time, we are introduced to Erin McMenamin (played by Cailee Spaeny), a teen mother who has a complicated and volatile relationship with her child's father and his new girlfriend. Tragically, Erin winds up murdered, and Mare is assigned to the case. We find out in Episode 2 that Mare has a connection to Erin, as her best friend's husband is Erin's father's cousin.
Then, at the end, of the episode, a shocking allegation is made by Erin's best friend: Mare's ex-husband Frank (Played by The Office's David Denman) is the real father of Erin's child. The unexpected moment stunned fans, especially considering that Frank had previously denied knowing much about Erin at all. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media about the major Mare of Easttown plot twist!
You think the father is WHO!?!? #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/5gnbTOK1ZO— AliceWeaton (@AliceWeaton) April 26, 2021
"Episode 2 of Mare of Easttown was edge-of-seat viewing, from start to finish!" one fan exclaimed, also calling it "cruel and unusual punishment" to have to "wait a week" for the next episode.
The moment Frank asked details about the investigation... my true crime senses started tingling #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/BszHWgWA2x— nairobi (@itssmayraaa) April 26, 2021
"I was thinking Erin's dad was a little susss but Fraaaaannnk," someone else tweeted.
#MareOfEasttown ep. 2 ending wow. pic.twitter.com/isQElRQos9— Justin Taul (@kykickz) April 26, 2021
"So for now, we have Frank, another watcher noted, then offering some other possible suspects, "And that suspicious priest, and the younger uncle, and not ruling out Brianna's dad."
Me the whole time tonight watching episode2 of #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/3SB6AN5S2G— Nikita (@NikitaMarie__) April 26, 2021
"I just saw the second episode," one more fan commented. "Amazing!! Can't wait for more. Kate is fantastic!"
Me at the end of episode 2 #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/wbbOWnJ8cE— read the room (@biancal0pes) April 26, 2021
"HBO writer's rooms STAY undefeated," somebody tweeted, praising the show's creative team.
When they said who might be the father of Erins baby #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/XD1EiK0ghy— Franklin Saint Patrick (@MikeTwice_) April 26, 2021
"I'm not seeing many tweets about Mare of Easttown and I fear you're all sleeping on it," commented entertainment journalist Rory Cashin. "The just-released second episode has a proper "Oh, f—" cliffhanger and Winslet's acting (as always) is phenomenal."
I can’t wait for next week. That ending! #MareofEasttown pic.twitter.com/eIt0enXKjQ— K. (@Sexy_goddess01) April 26, 2021
"Mare of Easttown, two episodes in and already giving us twists," a final fan wrote. "Omg - Frank is [what?]"