Nicole Kidman Gives Promising Update on 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

Nicole Kidman says there's a "timeline" for Big Little Lies Season 3 as fans of the critically acclaimed drama keep hope alive for more of the Monterey Five. After Season 2 of the HBO series also starring Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern concluded in 2019, fans have gotten periodic updates on a possible third season, with Kidman offering up the latest to Entertainment Tonight Sunday.

"We are always cooking things up!" Kidman said of herself and her group of executive producers behind Big Little Lies. The Oscar winner continued that the project is more than just speculation at this point, adding, "We've got a timeline for it now." Having let "things find their way," Kidman said she thinks "the time is now" for the show to return for a third season.

"We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée," she continued of the show's director, who died on Dec. 25, 2021. "That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can." HBO has yet to confirm a third season of Big Little Lies, but the show's main stars have indicated they're ready to return to their characters.

In 2022, Dern updated Entertainment Tonight, joking, "I'm gonna be shy about it. I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family – just very lucky." She added coyly at the time, "I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking, it might just come true." In December 2023, Woodley spoke more concretely of the third season to Harper's Bazaar, saying it's been "a dream" to come back to Big Little Lies.

"It's been a dream for us [to do a third season]," Woodley shared at the time. "Working together on that show was so many things, and the way that it affected so many people around the world and the way that it affected us – that was something none of us expected. I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children [on the show] are not children anymore. They're teenagers now! Jean-Marc Vallée, our brilliant filmmaker who brought Big Little Lies together and really made it what it was, sadly passed away, and at his funeral last year, all of the kids came and the cast was there. So I'm looking around, and I'm like, 'Where's our kids?!' Their voices have dropped, they all have their teenage situation happening [waves hands over face to imply acne], and the angst is kicking in, and that, to me, is what is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"