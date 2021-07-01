HBO Chief Speaks out on Possibility of 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2

✖

Mare of Easttown was an undeniable massive hit for HBO, and now the network's chief has spoken out about the possibility of the series being renewed for Season 2. Deadline reports that Casey Bloys —chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max — was speaking to the press recently when he was asked about Mare of Easttown coming back. Bloys' response essentially boiled down to: it's unlikely but not impossible.

"People tend to think that those decisions are like ABC in the 70s – 'We need more Mare, we need more Mare!'" the CCO stated. He went onto explained that the "decision" to continue the show lies with creator Brad Ingelsby and series star/executive producer Kate Winslet. "I would rely on them coming to us, saying, 'We think there’s more, here is what it is,'" Bloys said. He added that "it’s not a foregone conclusion that just because something does well" it gets another season. "It starts with the creative team," he asserted. "I am never the one driving it."

All truths come to light. Relive #MareOfEasttown starring Kate Winslet. All episodes are available to stream on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/ZjpVjo6wSt — HBO (@HBO) June 9, 2021

Mare of Easttown is a crime drama starring Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective who was once a high school basketball star. The first episode of the series debuted on April 18 and was a prelude for the murder case that Mare would find herself investigating over the course of the season. The show also followed Mare and her family as they grappled with a personal tragedy, amidst the shocking death of a young woman connected to Mare's best friend.

The show was always planned to be a limited series with one season. It aired its finale on May 30. That final episode was watched by roughly 4 million viewers across both HBO and HBO Max.

This was a ratings high for the series and set the record as the most-watched episode of an Original Series on HBO Max, during its first day of availability. It also one of only two HBO series ever to see consecutive week-to-week viewership growth. The other series to reach this milestone is The Undoing.

Fans who are eager for more Mare of Easttown will be happy to hear that it is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on Sept. 14. In addition to containing all seven episodes of the show, the home video releases will have four behind-the-scenes featurettes. This is certain to offer more insight into the show, which fans will be eager for.

