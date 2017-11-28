‘Man With a Plan,’ ‘Superior Donuts’ Get Full Seasons

Get ready for more episodes of Man With A Plan and Superior Donuts. CBS announced Monday that both shows have been picked up for full sophomore seasons.

The second seasons for both shows will run 21 episodes, TVLine reported.

The first season of Man With A Plan ran 22 episodes. Its second season was originally planned as mid-season replacement, but debuted early after low-rated freshman series Me, Myself & I was pulled from the Monday night schedule.

The show stars former Friends actor Matt LeBlanc as Adam Burns, who learns that being a stay-at-home parent is tough after his wife goes back to work. Liza Snyder co-stars as Andi Burns, while Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley and Matthew McCann play their three children.

Superior Donuts stars Judd Hirsch as the owner of a Chicago donut shop and Jermaine Fowler as a millennial helping him keep up with the changing times. Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Darien Sills-Evans and Maz Jabroni co-star. It’s based on the play by Tacy Letts.

CBS says Man With A Plan is averaging 6.50 million viewers in Live+7-day ratings. Superior Donuts is averaging 5.77 million viewers.

New episodes of Man With A Plan air on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT and Superior Donuts airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Photo: Elisabeth Caren/CBS