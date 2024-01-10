Major 'The Good Doctor' Star Returning for Season 7

Dr. Jared Kalu is once again scrubbing in at St. Bonaventure. TVLine reports that Chuku Modu will be a series regular for the upcoming seventh season of ABC medical drama The Good Doctor. While Modu is an original cast member, he was written out after the Season 2 premiere, with the show explaining that Jared left for Denver to continue his residency after he lost his job when he physically assaulted a surgical attending.

Modu made a surprise return in the middle of Season 6, where it was revealed that Jared had become a concierge doctor. He agreed to restart the residency program as a first year and works under Attending Dr. Shaun Murphy. Even though his return last season was hope that he would be making a full-time return, to now have it confirmed will give fans something else to look forward to in Season 7.

The news comes not long after it was announced that Hill Harper would be exiting the drama. It was revealed in November that the original cast member, who played Dr. Marcus Andrews, was departing ahead of the seventh season due to his bid for the United States Senate. The Good Doctor did give Harper an easy exit, as the Season 6 finale saw Andrews resigning as St. Bonaventure president. Fans also said goodbye to Brandon Larracuente's Dr. Danny Perez in the Season 6 finale.

Along with the full-time addition of Chuku Modu once again and Harper's exit, The Good Doctor will be seeing some other changes. The series will be leaving Monday nights for the first time in favor of Tuesdays. It will now be paired with Will Trent and The Rookie but will still be ending the night. Meanwhile, due to the strikes, The Good Doctor will only be getting 10 episodes, the least amount of any season throughout the show's run. Even despite these big changes, there will still be a lot to look forward to, including Shaun and Lea as parents.

It's going to be exciting knowing that Dr. Jared Kalu is not going anywhere any time soon following his four-year absence. Maybe The Good Doctor can bring back more familiar faces? Even if it's only brief. Be sure to tune into the seventh season premiere of The Good Doctor on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All six seasons are streaming on Hulu, with new episodes coming to the streamer the day after they premiere.