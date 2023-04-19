'The Good Doctor': Glassman Diagnosed With Major Medical Complication

The Good Doctor dropped a major bomb in the most recent episode, with Dr. Glassman's surgical career possibly ending. Shaun started to worry about Glassman after he forgot a few nails for the baby's crib, but even after further pushing, he kept telling Shaun he was fine. However, after running some tests, it's discovered that he doesn't have a brain tumor, but instead, he's dealing with side effects of a mini stroke, caused by radiation he underwent back in the second season, and has a hole in his brain. This means that his memory has been impacted, most notably during times when there's immense focus involving "many sequential steps," according to Shaun, via TVLine.

The episode ended with Dr. Lim saying that Dr. Glassman shouldn't be performing surgery anymore, a statement that Glassman would likely take as hard as dying. Of course, it's great news that the renowned and respected surgeon is not dying, but the news of him not being able to perform surgery will likely not go well with him. It's basically his life, and it's going to be hard to come to terms with that.

It's going to be interesting to see how this storyline continues, especially considering that Shaun and Dr. Glassman's relationship has been on the rocks recently, with Shaun trying to help his surrogate father. It's no secret that Dr. Glassman has been through a lot throughout the series, and how this latest obstacle for him will build up to a potential seventh season will be something to look forward to. However, it's also possible they could be building up to Richard Schiff's exit. Even though nothing is confirmed, I wouldn't put it past them to want to shake things up.

Unfortunately, the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama has yet to be renewed for Season 7, and there's no telling which way it will go. The series does still seem to be doing well, and with the potential spinoff, The Good Lawyer, in the works, ABC seems to be having some good thoughts about it. Fingers crossed that news is announced soon, especially as the season starts to come to a close.

Dr. Glassman's fate may not be the end of the world, but it will definitely seem like it. Luckily this isn't the first time that a surgeon has had to step away from operating, and Morgan is doing pretty good for where she's at now, so who knows? Maybe Dr. Glassman will feel the same way, even though it's pretty far-fetched, given who he is. It's going to be a while until he's okay, but Shaun and the others will definitely be rallying around him.