'The Good Doctor' Star Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 7

The Good Doctor was renewed for Season 7 recently, but the series will already be losing a series regular ahead of the new season. TVLine reports that Dr. Danny Perez himself, Brandon Larracuente, will be exiting the medical drama as a series regular, but there is potential to return as a guest star. Fans first met Dr. Perez in Season 6, Episode 2, "Change of Perspective," as a new surgical resident at St. Bonaventure.

Perez has had quite a roller coaster of a season, from trying to pursue a relationship with Bria Samoné Henderson's Dr. Jordan Allen and battling an opioid addiction, having relapsed in the fall finale. In Monday's Season 6 finale, titled "Love's Labor," Drs. Perez and Kalu are involved in a "tragic accident," and everyone is pulled away for it. Of course, there's no information on what the accident is, but it sounds like it's not good.

Since it sounds like Brandon Larracuente could still come back in guest appearances, it's likely this accident won't be a fatal one. At the very least, it's possible it could have dire and life-changing consequences, leading for an easy way out while still promising he could potentially come back every once in a while to visit. One thing for sure is that this is going to be quite a way to have Larracuente leave The Good Doctor and an intense one at that. Hopefully, the ending is less fatal than the Season 3 finale when we lost Dr. Melendez.

Just how the season finale will go will be something to look forward to, and how they set up the seventh season as well. Between the tragic accident and Lea being in labor, it might be a good way to say goodbye to one life while saying hello to another. That doesn't necessarily mean that we'll be losing Dr. Perez forever, but whatever happens, it's going to be an emotional finale.

While Brandon Larracuente won't be a regular on The Good Doctor anymore, the actor recently signed on for another role. He previously booked a part on the upcoming Dick Wolf drama On Call on Prime Video opposite Troian Bellisario. According to an exclusive from Deadline, there's been an eight-episode order from Amazon Studios and follow a veteran female training officer and her rookie male ride-along in Long Beach. As of now, there's no estimated premiere date for the half-hour series, but it's nice to know that Larracuente will still be on TV one way or another.