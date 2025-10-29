Major Starz Show Canceled

Starz has canceled a major show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, drama BMF is ending after four seasons.

News comes over two months after the fourth, and now final, season ended on Aug. 15. While fans may be disappointed, the cancellation may not have been such a shocker. Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch shared in a quarterly earnings call in August that Season 4 had underperformed. He also said the series fell short of expectations and “resulted in modest sequential declines in OTT subscribers and revenue.” At the very least, there does seem to be a valid reason, even if it’s one that fans don’t like, but it’s possible there are also other factors.

(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Created by Randy Huggins, BMF follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization. The series premiered in September 2021 and stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, and Kelly Hu. BMF comes from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television and Lionsgate TV. Huggins also served as executive producer alongside Season 4 showrunner Heather Zuhlke, Jackson, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements.

With BMF’s cancellation, the remaining Starz Originals include Outlander and its spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, P-Valley, and Power spinoffs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Spartacus: House of Ashur is set to premiere on Dec. 5. Meanwhile, before BMF’s cancellation, the latest dramas to end on Starz were in 2024 with Hightown, Power Book II: Ghost, and The Serpent Queen. Raising Kanan has been confirmed to end next year after five seasons, while Outlander will also be heading into its final season.

Along with the new Spartacus spinoff, fans will also be able to look forward to new dramas, Fightland and Power Origins, coming soon. Dramas All Fours and Power: Legacy, as well as comedy The Comedown, are currently in development at Starz. Further information on the shows has not been released, but that will likely be announced in the coming months. BMF may be done, but Starz will certainly keep fans occupied with the content that it has. There’s also always the possibility that the show will be shopped around elsewhere, but for now, BMF is done.