Fate of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Revealed

The Outlander prequel series is already successful before its release.

Starz announced that Outlander: Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for a second season, even before the first episode has aired.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere on Starz on August 8. The second season is already filming in Scotland.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘ has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season Two,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement to Variety. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

The Outlander TV series, based on the historical sci-fi/fantasy romance novels by Diana Gabaldon, has been one of Starz’ biggest hits since it debuted in 2014. The eighth and final season is currently in production.

The new series will focus on the parents of series protagonist Claire and her lover Jamie. Starz’ official synopsis says the series will span “from the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland,” where “two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways.”

The first seven seasons of Outlander are available to stream now on Starz.