'Outlander' Is Ending at Starz, But Franchise Isn't Dead Yet

Outlander is coming to an end. Starz announced Thursday that it has renewed its hit historical drama Outlander for an eighth and final season, but fans shouldn't be singing the song of a lass that is gone just yet, because the premium cable outlet also greenlit the spinoff series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Confirming the news, Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for Starz, said in a press release, "for nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion." The Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring series is set to end with a 10-episode final season, which will end before the final novel the show is based upon is released. This means fans have a total of 26 episodes of Outlander left, with the 16-episode Season 7 currently filming in Scotland with a summer 2023 release date. Busby teased, "before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Although Outlander is ending, it will not mark the end of the Frasers' story. Starz formally greenlit the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood for a 10-episode debut season from Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, who also serve as executive producers of the original series. The upcoming series, which does not yet have a premiere window, is set before the events of Outlander and centers around Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, and their lives and relationship.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Roberts said of the upcoming show. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the 'Outlander' universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Premiering back in 2014, Outlander centers around the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743. Along with Balfe and Heughan, the series stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan, and Paul Gorman. Joining the cast is Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Roberts, Moore, Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe, and Heughan serve as executive producers on Outlander.