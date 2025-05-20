‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Ending

On the heels of having Raising Kanan fans on the edge of their seats courtesy of the Season 4 finale, the show’s creator has revealed some sad news. The Power Universe series will end at the conclusion of its fifth season.

“It was always my intention that ‘Raising Kanan’ would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at Starz and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” Sascha Penn said in a statement. A new character has been introduced to bring the series to its end.

Shameik Moore has joined the show, making his first appearance in the Season 4 finale as the often mentioned but never before seen character Branford “Breeze” Frady. Breeze has been a part of the franchise since the start, as it was first revealed in the mothership series that Breeze — a noted drug kingpin from Queens — employed Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy under his empire.

In the season 4 finale of Raising Kanan, Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods) introduce Kanan (MeKai Curtis) to their nephew, Breeze. “I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride,” Penn promised fans

Raising Kanan follows the rise of Kanan under the tutelage of his drug dealing mother in South Jamaica Queens, NY in the early 90s. The Season 4 finale ended with a cliffhanger, as Kanan held a gun up to his mother, Raq’s (Patina Miller) head. After multiple seasons of deceit and betrayal, Kanan reached his breaking point.