'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez Shares Honest Take on Series Finale Amid Revival Hopes

Jay Hernandez is giving his honest thoughts on Magnum P.I.'s premature end. The action drama was initially canceled by CBS before being rescued by NBC in 2022. Not long after the first half of Season 5 completed airing, the network announced that it would be canceling the Magnum reboot. The final two episodes aired earlier this week, and Thomas Magnum himself Hernandez has some words about it.

The actor replied to a fan's tweet on Twitter, who said they would want Hernandez to direct a movie to tie up all of the loose ends from Magnum. The actor admitted that he "floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it's still possible. If I'm being totally honest I didn't love the show ending how it did." He also gave love to the show's "ohana" for their support.

"We're humbled by your dedication," Hernandez continued. "I know I've been inactive on this platform for reasons you're well aware of but I hope this space of positivity persists even if the show does not. Keep being kind and always curious. To health, happiness and gratitude in 2024." Since Magnum P.I. has been saved from cancellation before, so it's always possible that the third time's the charm. However, it's also not a guarantee, but there if enough people want it, who knows what could happen.

Magnum's finale had a pretty open end. The gang were hanging out at La Mariana where they celebrated some great news that fans can watch on Peacock if they still haven't seen it. While it was a nice scene, it definitely wasn't what they had in mind to wrap up the series as a whole. Filming was completed in April 2023, before news broke that NBC was canceling Magnum P.I. Since Jay Hernandez is interested in giving the show a proper sendoff, hopefully, he gets his way. Whether it's with a movie, a special, or a shortened season.

Hopefully, this isn't the end of Magnum P.I. It's clear that both the cast and fans want more. The question is if any network or platform will take them up on more episodes or a movie. Any canceled show deserves to wrap up its story if it doesn't get a proper ending, and after all that Magnum P.I. went through, the series definitely more than deserves another comeback.