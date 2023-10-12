'Magnum P.I.' Reveals If Juliet Is Really Pregnant

Magnum P.I. returned last week to kick off its final batch of episodes, and it answered whether or not Juliet was pregnant. A trailer for 5B revealed that she was late, obviously indicating that she could be expecting. Towards the end of the midseason premiere, "Hit and Run," Juliet broke the news to Magnum that it was just a false alarm. Magnum revealed that he would have been "really happy" if it turned out to be positive, even though he would have also been "intimated" by it. Who wouldn't be?

It's taken the enemies to friends to partners to lovers a long time to get to where they are. It would be a bit rushed to push a pregnancy on them so soon, but at least for now, the test was negative. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TVLine that they wanted the "I love you" to be motivated by an event and that "a possible pregnancy felt like a good catalyst for that. It felt real. For these two characters to get that place, something like that would need to happen. And I like that they say it before we start throwing obstacles in their way."

That being said, this will not be the last time the duo will be talking about their possible future as parents. Guggenheim teased the "topic does come up again in a future episode." It seems the pregnancy potential will have put a lot of thought into Magnum and Juliet's heads. Even though their romantic relationship is fairly new, they do have quite a lot of history together. It's definitely a big step for them, but maybe a little Miggins baby is just what Robin's Nest needs. Especially after everything the team has gone through lately.

Since Eric Guggenheim didn't specify which episode the discussion will take place, fans will just have to wait and see by watching on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. There are only nine episodes left of Magnum P.I.'s run following NBC's cancellation. While a Miggins baby would be great, it would also be sad to get confirmation that they want to start a family or already are, and then we don't get to see it. Hopefully, at the very least, Magnum P.I. ends with Magnum and Juliet happy and on the path to creating a family or thinking about it. Again, they are still pretty early in the relationship. Too much too soon would be a bad thing. But considering they are always jumping into action, it may not be such a bad thing, either.