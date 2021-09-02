'Magnum PI' Casts The CW Star as New Love Interest

✖

Thomas Magnum won't be lonely for long. Black Lightning star Chantal Thuy has been cast in Season 4 of CBS' hit action drama series Magnum P.I. Thuy is slated to take on the role of Lia Kaleo, Magnum's new love interest. As fans will recall, Season 3 teased a potential romance between Magnum and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and while Magnum confessed to friends that he and Juliet may be "more" than friends, any potential romance between them was squashed when she left to accompany her beau Ethan on his six-month Doctors Without Borders gig in Kenya. In her absence, Magnum has apparently found new love.

According to TV Line, Magnum and Thuy's onscreen counterpart have been "secretly dating." Described as "a smart, street-savvy HPD Detective," an official character description adds Lia "has been secretly dating Magnum behind everyone's back - including that of her partner, Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang)." As Season 4 progresses, fans will "learn that Lia's relationship with Magnum isn't the only secret she's been keeping." TV Line also released a first-look of Thuy in character on the series. That image can be viewed by clicking here.

This will mark the latest credit for Thuy, who is perhaps best known for her role as Grace Choi, a shapeshifting metahuman, on The CW's superhero drama series Black Lightning. Gracce was first introduced to the series early on in Season 1 as a normal bartender, though it was soon revealed that she was a metahuman with shape-shifting abilities. She and Anissa Pierce/Thunder's (Nafessa Williams) eventually formed a fan-favorite relationship. Thuy's addition to the Magnum P.I. cast comes less than a year after she was upped to series regular for Season 4 of the popular The CW series.

"Chantal Thuy embodies the character of Grace Choi," Black Lightning executive producer and showrunner Salim Aki said at the time, Entertainment Weekly reported. "I am sure our Black Lightning fans knew, especially those who follow the Grace and Anissa relationship storyline, that having Chantal join as a series regular was only a matter of time. I am elated to finally welcome her officially to the team."

Along with Black Lightning, Thuy's other credits include guest-starring parts on Madam Secretary, Pretty Little Liars, and Matador. In Magnum P.I., she will star alongside Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 premieres on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. It will air after new episodes S.W.A.T. and will be followed by Blue Bloods. You can see CBS' full fall TV premiere dates by clicking here.