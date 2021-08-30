'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More CBS Fall Premiere Dates

CBS' fall 2021 season kicks off in just a few weeks! This means the return of Blue Bloods, NCIS, FBI and many other hit shows are coming back soon with new episodes. This season also introduces several new shows, including FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai'i. CSI will also be back with CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The new season begins with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer on Set. 19.

This fall also sees a major change in the CBS schedule. NCIS will air on Mondays after anchoring CBS' Tuesday schedule for years. The show, which regularly ranks as the most-watched scripted show on broadcast television, will be entering its 19th season on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. NCIS is now the second-longest-running, non-animated primetime series currently airing, behind only NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mondays will also feature the latest addition to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i, starring Vanessa Lachey.

Four other new shows will bow this fall. FBI: International will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET as the third part of a three-series crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The CSI revival CSI: Vegas will launch on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The sitcom Ghosts will launch on Thursday, Oct. 7, between the return of United States of Al and B Positive. A new drama titled The Activist debuts on Friday, Oct. 22, and will act as a lead-in to Blue Bloods. Scroll on for a look at the CBS schedule. ABC, NBC, and Fox will announce their premiere dates soon.