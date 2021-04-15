CBS Reveals If 'Magnum PI,' 'SWAT' and 'Bull' Will Return for Another Season

✖

It's good news all around for CBS viewers! The network has decided to renew Bull, Magnum P.I., and S.W.A.T. for additional seasons. This will be Bull's sixth season, Magnum P.I.'s fourth, and S.W.A.T.'s fifth. This news came alongside renewals for Blue Bloods (season 12) and NCIS (season 19). CBS tweeted the news, writing: "What do these shows all have in common? They are all...RENEWED." Considering mass budget cuts, delays and new restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic, it's great news that these shows were able to continue production.

These renewals arrive on the heels of the news that Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, and MacGyver are all wrapping up their series runs. All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, The Unicorn, and United States of Al are currently still on the bubble and awaiting their fate.

It will be interesting to see how S.W.A.T. continues to handle the current political climate surrounding police, a fact that star Shemar Moore is acutely aware of. "What I’m really proud of is we’re being woke," he told CBS New York in November. "We’re entertaining people but we’re also talking about real things. I’m a black man. Hondo is a black man. I’m wearing an LAPD uniform on television. if you look at the news, there’s this divide, this tension, there’s this fear between civilians and the police. You hear about defunding the police and we talk about that. I just felt it was necessary for us not to ignore what was going on."

"You’ll see in our first episode, we talk about George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. We talk about the racial injustices," Moore continued. "We’re not picking sides, we’re just saying, hey this is what it is. This is what’s going on, this is the conversation, this is what the debate is. All the while giving you crazy, crazy action. We’re talking about real issues to keep people woke but we’re still having that S.W.A.T. good time. I’m proud to be a part of a TV show that is trying to promote a sense of compassion, a sense of harmony, and the sense of togetherness while having cops chasing bad guys and having a good time."

