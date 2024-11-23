New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Revealed for 2024

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will delight millions once again on Thursday. Massive balloons of beloved characters will be parched through New York City, delighting those of all ages, both in the streets and watching the NBC broadcast at home. While there will be some returning favorites, such as Ronald McDonald and Smokey Bear, there are some new balloons for 2024.

Macy’s has announced the new balloons for 2024, including a mix of debuts and new balloon designs for returning favorites. See the list below.

Rendering of the new Spider-Man balloon for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: Macy’s)

Disney’s Minnie Mouse

Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf

Gabby (Gabby’s Dollhouse)

Goku (Dragon Ball)

Marshall (Paw Patrol)

Spider-Man

Goku has been a character regularly seen in the parade since 2018, but 2024 marks a new design. Spider-Man was previously part of the parade for many years, but this new balloon — inspired by John Romita Sr.’s artwork — marks the Marvel superhero’s return for the first time since 2014.

Renderings of the new Gabby and Goku balloons for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: Macy’s)

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.