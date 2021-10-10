‘SNL’: Halsey’s First Performance Met With Both Praise and Audio Complaints

Haley brought material from their new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power to SNL to mixed reviews. Halsey went all out for the first Saturday Night Live performance, but some perceived audio mixing issues sparked complaints on Twitter. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter delivered a rendition of their epic and bombastic track “I am not woman, I’m a god.” Its powerful production seemed to overpower the vocal mix at points, to no fault of Halsey’s.

Some complained they couldn’t enjoy the performance as a result of the mixing issues. Others were at least intrigued by the sonics to seek out the studio version. Diehard fans were simply in awe of Halsey’s attire and accompanying stage setup, which were futuristic and drew plenty of comparisons to sci-fi properties. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Halsey’s first SNL performance of the night.

“The instrumental is too loud that you can’t even hear Halsey singI’m laughing so hard right now,” one person wrote. “This is hilarious.”

“Halsey was good,” a second viewer wrote. “But I don’t think she topped Kacey Musgraves from last week. Just my opinion.”

“I guess I am out of the loop don’t know this Halsey song,” a third added. “Looks like she is at the fortressof solitude, was. Expecting Jor-els floating head (from Superman) to show up.”

“HALSEY LOOKS SO GOOD ON SNL OH MY GOD???” a Halsey fan https://twitter.com/scissorhades/status/1447055181686919168?s=20. “AND THE HAIR TOO??? AND THE SINGING?? I AM DEAD RN”

“Halsey is really giving me Zenon girl of the 21st century okay sis,” another viewer wrote. Another added, “halsey looked so good on SNL and I’m so proud of her performing so soon after giving birth but uhhhh that audio mix was simply NOT it.”

“Some pretty bad audio on this musical number by Halsey on #SNL,” another added. “But love her. Wish she would host again.”