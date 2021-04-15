‘MacGyver’ Fans Urge CBS to Revive Canceled Series After ‘NCIS,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Renewals

However, the renewals of shows like Bull and NCIS has renewed MacGyver fan furor over the cancellation. Some fans are even pointing out that it feels unjust that Bull got a renewal despite star Michael Weatherly's harassment of former costar Eliza Dushku while MacGyver got the ax. So @CBS renews a show where a star was accused of harassment, but canceled a show where a star stood up for himself and his cast and crew? What's wrong with that picture? #SaveMacGyver — Melinda Kinnaird (@MelindaKinnaird) April 15, 2021 prevnext

The hashtag #SaveMacGyver has gained considerable traction on Twitter, with many fans expressing their hopes of saving the show. "Just like MacGyver travelled all around the world, we are all around the world to save our show!" tweeted one fan. We need them #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/RjOODeSmRi — Elena🦋🖇 | #SaveMacGyver (@Macriley0) April 15, 2021

Fans aren't giving up despite the lack of public acknowledgement from CBS. "Hell yeah we can do this. We aren't going anywhere," wrote one MacGyver fan on Twitter. Guys!! Remember that!! 🔥🔥 #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/T1NdRpfVMX — #SaveMacgyver (@Danaefilla1980) April 15, 2021

Fans have also been singing the praises of the chemistry between Till and his costar Tristin Mays. #SaveMacGyver because I love them and I need them. pic.twitter.com/3DxKczyG6L — 𝘼𝙨𝙝 🦋 #SaveMacGyver (@lmplicitIy) April 15, 2021

The fandom shows no signs of slowing down in their support. "The way this fandom never rests. The way we sacrifice all our free time to get MacGyver another season The way we won't give up until we get the renewal news The way we motivate each other MacGyver & MacRiley fam, you're all awesome. Each one of you deserves a medal!" wrote one stan. LETS GOOOOOOO #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/qE39cjiQvH — nic :) (@nicolewiththee) April 15, 2021 This be fans going to cbs to #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/8aZGzF0xwb — macgyver_girls (@Niall_Macgyver) April 14, 2021