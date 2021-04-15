‘MacGyver’ Fans Urge CBS to Revive Canceled Series After ‘NCIS,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Renewals

By Alyssa Fikse

CBS announced a slew of renewals on Thursday, granting new seasons to NCIS, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., and Bull. However, these renewals sting for MacGyver fans, who are still dealing with the abrupt cancellation of the action series after five seasons. Enthusiastic fans even started an online petition in an attempt to reverse the cancellation decision.

Star Lucas Till took to Instagram following the news, thanking everyone who worked on the show and for the fans for sticking with them for five years. "Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life," Till wrote. "Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support."

However, the renewals of shows like Bull and NCIS has renewed MacGyver fan furor over the cancellation. Some fans are even pointing out that it feels unjust that Bull got a renewal despite star Michael Weatherly's harassment of former costar Eliza Dushku while MacGyver got the ax. 

The hashtag #SaveMacGyver has gained considerable traction on Twitter, with many fans expressing their hopes of saving the show. "Just like MacGyver travelled all around the world, we are all around the world to save our show!" tweeted one fan.

Fans aren't giving up despite the lack of public acknowledgement from CBS. "Hell yeah we can do this. We aren’t going anywhere," wrote one MacGyver fan on Twitter.

Fans have also been singing the praises of the chemistry between Till and his costar Tristin Mays. 

The fandom shows no signs of slowing down in their support. "The way this fandom never rests. The way we sacrifice all our free time to get MacGyver another season The way we won't give up until we get the renewal news The way we motivate each other MacGyver & MacRiley fam, you're all awesome. Each one of you deserves a medal!" wrote one stan.

Seriously, these fans are not giving up. "Hi everyone, I feel that many of you have a drop in morale, as the last 2 episodes approach they are counting on us to give up. That's when we have to hold on past the finale. Maybe 1,3,6 months or a year whatever. We have to keep up the fight. ARE YOU READY?" wrote another fan.

