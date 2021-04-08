'MacGyver' Star Lucas Till Breaks Silence Following Sudden Cancellation

✖

Lucas Till is speaking out following MacGyver's abrupt cancellation. After it was confirmed Wednesday that the CBS action drama would be ending after its currently airing Season 5, Till, who plays lead character Angus "Mac" MacGyver, wrote an emotional "love letter" to the show, cast and crew, and fans, officially bidding them farewell.

Shared to Instagram just after the cancellation was announced, and posted alongside a screenshot of the report, Till was at a loss of words, asking, "Where to begin?" Reflecting on the past five years, which the actor said he "will look on later as THE most formative years of my life," he said they have been filled with "lots of tough, lots of love," and that throughout his time on the series, he has "made life long friends, actually no, family." He said through MacGyver, he "earned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through." The actor admitted he "was nervous" to take on such an iconic role, MacGyver being a reboot of the 1985 series of the same name, and expressed his gratitude that fans "allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I'm like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support." For Till, however, the post was a "love letter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Till (@lucastill)

"But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia," he wrote, adding that, "through all the people who said we wouldn't make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you've shown me what it means to be a real cinema team."

The actor went on to say that issuing this message via social media "just doesn't do enough justice for all that I want to say," adding that "maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages." He ended the note with a message to all of those who have supported him and the series, writing, "but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you."

After debuting on CBS in 2016, it was confirmed Wednesday that MacGyver will end after its currently airing fifth season. The Season 5 finale, which will now double as the series finale, will air on Friday, April 30.