'NCIS' Renewed for Season 19: Mark Harmon's Fate Revealed

After months of speculation about the fate of NCIS, CBS has decided to renew the hit procedural for a 19th season, locking down star Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro GIbbs for another year amid rumors of his departure from the show. The network first announced the show's renewal on Twitter, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Harmon's return.

With Gibbs suspended following a violent encounter with an animal abuser earlier this season, rumors swirled that the show was setting up Harmon's exit from the show. THR previously reported in February that the actor was considering moving on from the hit show, but was informed that NCIS would likely come to an end if he left, prompting him to enter negotiations for a return. It's unclear if Harmon will return full-time in Season 19 or appear in a more limited guest star role.

The news comes as NCIS: New Orleans prepares to wrap up its series run next month after seven seasons and NCIS: Los Angeles awaits a Season 13 renewal amid its 12th. Speculation that another NCIS spinoff based in Hawaii is being developed has also been reported, but the network has yet to confirm the news. TV Line reported earlier this month that the spinoff would be the first to have a female lead, tentatively named Jane Tennant. No casting information has been confirmed.

You can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+ and tune into the ongoing 18th season Tuesdays at 8 p.m ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

