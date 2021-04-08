'MacGyver' Fans in Disbelief After Sudden Cancellation

MacGyver fans were left shocked Wednesday after CBS announced the action drama, a reimagining of the 1985 series, would be coming to an end. The network handed the series a cancellation amid its currently airing Season 5, leaving fans upset with the realization the April 30th season finale will now act as a series finale, with MacGyver not set to return for Season 6. Starring Lucas Till as the title character, the series follows Angus "Mac" MacGyver, an undercover government agent with strong engineering skills. Based on the initial 1985 MacGyver series, the reboot premiered in 2016 with Till starring alongside Tristin Mays, George Eads (who departed the series after Season 3), Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton. At this time, it is unclear why CBS opted to hand down the cancellation. However, the news comes follows the shakeup over the summer when CBS terminated its relationship with EP Peter M. Lenkov after several individuals alleged that he engaged in misconduct behind the scenes. Monica Macer, already an executive producer on the series, was named the new showrunner. As news of MacGyver's cancellation spread, it did not take long for fans to flock to social media to react. Many, unsurprisingly, were shocked by the abrupt news, especially considering that the series now only has a handful of episodes left before it concludes for good. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

This cast deserves better!! #SaveMacGyver #MacGyver pic.twitter.com/vKSem2wSis — Mike (Save MacGyver) (@JoyofFroy) April 8, 2021 In a statement, Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said, "all of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew." Kahl added, "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves." prevnext

macgyver stans going to the cbs headquarters to demand a season 6 #MacGyver #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/T6k1DAay9d — delice (@rileyupton) April 8, 2021 Macer, who joined the series as executive producer/showrunner ahead of Season 5, said she has "been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans. My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can't wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix." prevnext

I’m so sorry babies, you deserved better than this #savemacgyver #macgyver pic.twitter.com/UszSZh1lBv — Becka🦋 (@starryslvrweed) April 8, 2021 Fans have not been the only ones reacting to the cancellation, as several of the series' stars have also spoken out. Justin Hires, who portrays Wilt Bozer on the series, tweeted, "All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew! Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show. And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still #1 in views in our time slot." prevnext

But I don’t want to say goodbye to them. #MacGyver pic.twitter.com/oS3gl88Odc — Cassie (@TeamBrallie_) April 8, 2021 Till also released a statement addressing the cancellation. In a lengthy message shared to Instagram, the actor said "the past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I'm like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. [Laughing out loud]." prevnext

12k 💪🏻, #MacGyver fandom is the best!!! Keep trending and signing the petitions!!! 🖇💻 #SaveMacGyver #MacGyver @CBSTweet @CBSTVStudios @CBSTweet pic.twitter.com/TIekSe2bnV — Karin (@karinch84) April 8, 2021 "But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. [laughing out loud]," Till continued. "Through all the people who said we wouldn't make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you've shown me what it means to be a real cinema team. This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you." prevnext

It's NOT fair! We got two shortened seasons! One during a freaking pandemic and you guys @CBS decide that now it's time to end a comfort show for so many?! That's NOT right! #SaveMacGyver #MacGyver — Mike (Save MacGyver) (@JoyofFroy) April 8, 2021 According to TVLine, MacGyver Season 5 has averaged 4.8 million total viewers and just over a 0.5 demo rating, which is down 22% from Season 4. The series currently ranks as CBS' No. 9 original drama in the demo and 10th in total audience. prevnext