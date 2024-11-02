ABC Renews Popular Christmas Reality Competition Series for Season 13

The holiday season is upon us, and fans will be able to look forward to a fun television Christmas tradition once again: a popular reality competition series getting another season. Deadline reports that ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight has been renewed for a 13th season. Additionally, Season 12 is set to return on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Premiering in 2013, The Great Christmas Light Fight showcases elaborate Christmas light displays throughout America and are judged, with the winning family or group taking home $50,000 and a holiday-themed trophy. The series has seen some of the most crazy Christmas light displays in the country, and viewers will be able to look forward to much more. Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak will return as celebrity judges.

News of The Great Christmas Light Fight’s premiere date and renewal comes on the heels of ABC releasing its holiday schedule. Via TVLine, the network is going all out for the festive season with specials, holiday-themed episodes, classics, and much more. While Thursdays will see two full hours of The Great Christmas Light Fight, Sundays will be reserved for The Wonderful World of Disney as per usual. There will also be back-to-back new holiday episodes of Abbott Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, CMA Country Christmas will kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the fan-favorite Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town. The holiday season is right around the corner and there will be a lot of ways to get into the festive spirit. With The Great Christmas Light Fight not only returning soon but next year as well, there will be a whole lot more crazy, elaborate, and wild light displays that will make anyone and everyone jealous.

As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes of Season 12 will be airing, but most seasons have had six episodes. Seasons 7 and 11 had seven episodes, and since it seems like The Great Christmas Light Fight will be airing two episodes each week, it’s possible that Season 12 will go back to six episodes. However, it’s hard to tell, but luckily it won’t be long until the series comes back and fans will find out. The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 12 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with Season 13 premiering next year.