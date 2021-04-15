'Blue Bloods' Fate for Another Season Revealed by CBS

✖

Blue Bloods has officially been renewed for Season 12! On Thursday, CBS confirmed the fan-favorite police procedural drama will be returning for an additional season. The announcement was made alongside the renewals of several other CBS hit series.

Among the series renewed is NCIS, which the network renewed for Season 19 with star Mark Harmon set to continue in the role of Gibbs. Additionally, Bull has been renewed for Season 6, SWAT for Season 5, and Magnum P.I. for Season 4. The announcement was made by CBS on Twitter, and at this time, no further details, such as when the new seasons will premiere, have been released.

What do these shows all have in common? They are all...RENEWED. CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

Although the show has seen a recent drop in ratings, it has remained a fan-favorite on the work, and just head of its renewal, several of the series' stars indicated their desire to keep the show going for many more seasons. Speaking with PopCulture in February 2020, Donnie Wahlberg said, "It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon." In March of this year, Marisa Ramirez expressed a similar sentiment.

"It just keeps going. It keeps going," Ramirez, who plays Det. Maria Baez, said. "I mean, honestly, I'm still in shock that I've been here eight years. It's insane. It just keeps going. I don't really know what's going to happen."

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods initially debuted on CBS 2010. The series follows the Reagan family, an Irish-American Catholic family in New York City with a history of work in law enforcement. Along with Wahlberg and Ramirez, the series also stars Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou. Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O'Connor, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.

Blue Bloods joins the lucky list of renewed CBS series, with the network having previously renewed Bob Hearts Abishola, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, The Neighborhood, Survivor, Tough as Nails (for two additional seasons), and Young Sheldon (for three additional seasons). New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can catch up on all seasons of the series on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to with a free trial by clicking here.

