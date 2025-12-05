Long-Ousted Controversial ABC Anchors Rumored to Return to Daytime TV

Could Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes be heading back to the world of daytime television?

After the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts’ contentious exit from ABC in 2023, The Hollywood Reporter’s Rambling Reporter wrote Thursday that there were whispers from a “very high-level source” at CBS that network higher-ups were allegedly tossing around the idea of bringing the pair back for a new morning show.

While the outlet reports that everyone from CBS publicists to Robach and Holmes themselves has been “vigorously denying it,” the rumor is made more plausible when combined with its intel that CBS’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, has been quietly reaching out to talent on her own.

Robach and Holmes made headlines in 2023 when their off-camera romance was exposed. At the time, Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, but both journalists have insisted there was no overlap in their relationship with one another.

Since being shown the door at ABC in the wake of their relationship news, Robach and Holmes have launched their Amy & T.J. podcast, on which they announced in October that they had gotten engaged.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told listeners on the Oct. 14 episode. Holmes added, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

Holmes also joked that Robach had been “dangling a ring in everybody’s face every chance you could, and nobody said a word,” with Robach agreeing, “I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened. …And if people saw it, maybe they were just being polite.”

Robach and Holmes had previously discussed their marriage plans, with Robach revealing during a February 2024 episode of their podcast that she was looking for a “very intimate gathering” this time around, and was “absolutely” considering running off to elope.

“If I had to pick, I’d pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away,” she added.