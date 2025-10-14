Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Announce Engagement 3 Years After ‘GMA’ Cheating Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially engaged.

The former Good Morning America hosts announced the news on today’s episode of Amy & T.J., their joint podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged,” Robach said. “We’ve been engaged for just about a month now.”

Holmes joked that they decided to make the announcement now so it could be on the couple’s terms instead of becoming a public spectacle, in reference to their 2022 scandal, where the couple was reported to have cheated on their spouses with each other.

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to,” he said. “We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

The two were well-known for their on-screen chemistry as co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, but the world learned the chemistry was more than just platonic when Daily Mail published an expose on November 30, 2022 with photos of the two being affectionate towards each other at a secluded cabin in upstate New York. It became the hot topic of the holiday season at every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner table, and the two were later fired from their GMA jobs in January.

In August 2023, the two were already considering getting engaged. Now, they’ve delivered on that promise.

The couple didn’t share any details on how Holmes popped the question, but promised they would eventually. For now, they are just “celebrating with family” privately.