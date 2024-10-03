ABC Views Scandalous 'Good Morning America' Firings as 'Huge Mistake,' Report Claims

Recent reports suggest that ABC might be reconsidering its decision to part ways with former Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The couple, whose relationship became public in November 2022, was removed from their roles at ABC in early 2023. Now, as the network allegedly faces challenges in talent acquisition and retention, sources claim that the decision to let Robach and Holmes go may be viewed internally as a misstep.

According to an unnamed source quoted by OK Magazine who spoke to In Touch, "The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go, who are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it's karma biting their former bosses in the butt." The source suggests that the former co-hosts had significant audience appeal, stating, "After all, T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements."

The source further elaborated on the impact of their departure, saying, "That just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is." The insider also claimed that the former co-hosts are closely monitoring the situation at their old network: "T.J. and Amy are following all the drama very closely and debating who's going to quit or be let go next." The source added that the duo are "thanking their lucky stars they actually got out before it all went to pieces."

Robach, 51, and Holmes, 47, departed ABC after their workplace romance was revealed. Both were married to other people at the time — Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. However, the couple maintained that they were already separated from their respective spouses when their relationship began.

The alleged talent crisis at ABC extends beyond morning television. A source told Page Six that Robach and Holmes were being considered as potential successors for more prominent roles within the network. "Losing them at 'GMA 3' wasn't the point. They were the primary replacements for [flagship morning show] 'Good Morning America'! That was their real value. Michael, George and Robin take 70 to 80 days off a year. You don't get rid of people like that so quickly," the insider claimed.

While ABC has not publicly commented on these reports, the network has made efforts to fill the void left by Robach and Holmes. In early 2023, ABC hired DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim to replace the duo on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes have moved forward with their careers. In November 2023, they launched their podcast, Amy & T.J., in partnership with iHeartMedia. The podcast, which releases new episodes bi-weekly, allows the couple to discuss various topics, including their personal lives and their perspective on their departure from ABC.

Building on the success of their podcast, Robach and Holmes have recently expanded their media presence. They now headline a new morning show called Morning Run, which premiered last month and will air daily Monday through Friday. Robach described the show on Instagram as "bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek."

The couple has been open about the challenges they faced following their exit from ABC. On their podcast, Robach shared, "We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened. And I've thought I've hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom."

Despite the tumultuous period, Robach and Holmes appear to have found stability in their personal and professional lives. Regarding their relationship, Robach stated in a podcast episode, "Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other."

As Robach and Holmes embark on their new media ventures, reports about the alleged talent struggles continue to circulate. However, it's important to note that these claims are based on anonymous sources and have not been confirmed by ABC. The network continues to rely on established anchors like Roberts and Stephanopoulos while also developing new talent.