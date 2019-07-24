Lifetime Making College Admissions Scandal Movie

Like many other scandals ripped from the headlines, Lifetime is bringing the college admissions scandal to television. The major controversy in which dozens of rich parents, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman, paid thousands of dollars to secure spots at top universities for their children, will be made into a television movie coming soon.

A+E Networks president Rob Sharenow broke the news of the upcoming film during the network’s semi-annual meeting with the Television Critics Association, adding viewers can expect the film to be out later in 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hollywood Reporter writes there have been no casting announcements yet, and the film is being written by Stephen Tolkin. Adam Salky will direct the film, which is being executive produced by Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” a synopsis for the film released by the outlet read. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

While it is unclear if the famous mothers will be Huffman and Loughlin, it is likely the famous celebrities will be mentioned given their stories dominating headlines since the story of the controversy first broke in March.

The new Lifetime movie is the second television project to be inspired by “Operation Varsity Blues,” though it might be the first one to make it to TV screens. Shortly after the scandal first surfaced, reports surfaced Annapurna Television is working on a television adaptation of Accepted, a book written about the scandal by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

The show is planned as a limited series, with one-hour episodes and just one season. Given that the project is in early stages of development, it will likely take more than a year to premiere.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, who in turn forwarded the money to an SAT proctor to assist her daughter Sophia on her test, correcting answers before submitting the test.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly rejected a plea deal and is now awaiting trial on charges of mail fraud and money laundering, among others. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison on just the money laundering charge alone.

Lifetime did not provide a release date for the upcoming film.