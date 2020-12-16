'Let's Make a Deal' Holiday Primetime Special Kicks off With Hilarious Christmas Jingle (Exclusive)

✖

Let's Make a Deal is getting into the holiday spirit in a major way. This year, CBS will air a primetime holiday special for Let's Make a Deal on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans are definitely in for a treat with the special, as it starts off with a rousing and fun performance from host Wayne Brady and the rest of the Let's Make a Deal family.

The special starts off with Brady, announcer Jonathan Mangum, and model Tiffany Coyle sitting by the fire in their Christmas pajamas while sipping hot cocoa. Although, based on an exclusive clip from the primetime event, the three appear to be enjoying the holidays from the comfort of the Let's Make a Deal studio. Brady tells Mangum and Coyle, "Guys, there's nothing like being in a onesie on a couch in Van Nuys for the holidays." Coyle agreed, adding, "I know, away from our families on a cold sound stage." Mangum brought things back into perspective as he told the other two that they should be giving out thousands of dollars worth of cash and prizes instead of enjoying their makeshift holiday celebration. Luckily, for fans (and especially for those who are in the running to win some of those prizes), the trio then started off the primetime special with a jingle during which they acknowledged some of the high-ticket items that they will be gifting away.

Brady, who won Season 2 of The Masked Singer, managed to show off his singing skills as they went into their Let's Make a Deal-themed jingle. He began, "Deals upon deals, cash trips and wheels, a Jaguar for reals, gives me the feels. Primetime we're here, with Christmas cheer, play from your house." Mangum and Coyle then joined in to sing about some of the prizes that they'll be giving out, as they mentioned items such as diamond rings, trips to Aspen and Las Vegas, and even a Maserati.

The trio added that they're also giving away $100,000 in cash in addition to all of those items. In other words, there are some major items up for grabs during Let's Make a Deal's holiday primetime special. The only thing that players will have to steer clear of are those disastrous Grinch-esque zonks, which could throw a wrench in any of their holiday plans. To cap off their fun holiday opening number, Brady noted that he had one more thing to share — he wasn't wearing any underwear underneath his Christmas onesie. Of course, his admission prompted hilarious reactions amongst his co-workers. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.