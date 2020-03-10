‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Resurfaces for ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Appearance

Barbara Eden is set to return to television. The I Dream of Jeannie star will be making a guest appearance on Tuesday on Let’s Make A Deal. She is a part of a special set of episodes during Decades Week on the CBS game show. Along with Eden, Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men and The Brady Bunch star, Christopher Knight, will also be appearing.

Tiffany Coyle, who is a model on Let’s Make A Deal, shared a photo on Instagram expressing her excitment over the newest guest.

“The one and only Barbara Eden from I Dream of Jeannie joins us tomorrow as we travel back to the 1960’s,” she wrote in the caption.

Eden, who appeared at a Hollywood event last November and stunned everyone, starred as Jeannie throughout the show’s run from 1965 to 1970. The series’ run saw 139 episodes air.

In an interview with FOX News in 2017, Eden spoke on the show’s continued success decades after it premiered. The series still sees re-runs reach new audiences.

“I think it’s a happy show,” she said. “Of course, the genie and the fantasy is a classic story. So I think people will always be entranced by that magic. But we had a pretty good working relationship, all of us on the show. It made a difference. Larry [Hagman] was so good. And our Dr. Bellows (Hayden Rorke) was wonderful. It just made everything click.”

After her time in I Dream of Jeannie was up, Eden went on to appear in shows like Harper Valley P.T.A. and Dallas. Prior to her breakout role, she was on How to Marry a Millionaire from 1957 to 1959.

On a personal level, Eden has been married to Jon Eicholtz since 1991. She recently spoke with FOX News last month about how the relationship has continued after all these years. Her advice was to “see the other side” when disputes come up and to “be true to yourself.”

She also spoke about how she remains active in the industry. Her most recent credit was in My Adventures with Santa in 2019 when she appeared as Mrs. Clause. Her latest television appearance was in Long Island Medium in 2018.

“I just like my work,” she shared. “I think I’m very, very lucky to have found a profession that I fit in. So many people have to make their living doing things they don’t really enjoy but are necessary for their family. I’m just lucky — very lucky.”