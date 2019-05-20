‘The King of Queens’ Twitter Posts ‘Game of Thrones’ Photo With Kevin James and the Reactions Are Priceless

The King of Queens’ Twitter account posted a Game of Thrones photo with Kevin James and the reactions are priceless.

Please Note: Game Of Thrones Series Finale Spoilers Below

Ahead of the epic fantasy series’ finale, The King of Queens shared a picture of James’ Doug Heffernan standing with a sword near the Iron Throne. The caption jokes that he’s “the real king,” and fans are going crazy over it.

We all know who the real king is. pic.twitter.com/BrkQju7ihA — The King of Queens (@TheKOQ) May 19, 2019

“One of the best Doug’s of all time,” one fan quipped.

“I hate that this made me laugh so much,” someone else tweeted.

“Kevin James is eternal,” someone else said, while another person joked, “Paul Blart Westeros Cop,” referring to Jame’s beloved comedy film.

“Finally, my guy gets the respect he deserves,” a fifth user commented.

when someone acts like they don’t know who the king is pic.twitter.com/JCfmhNthVY — Phil (@SauceCoach) May 20, 2019

It’s not all that surprising that fans are loving the idea of James’ King of Queens character being the ruler of the seven kingdoms, as the actual outcome of Game of Thrones has been quite controversial.

The finale revealed that Jon Snow killed Daenerys because she was essentially threatening to try and rule all of Westeros, rather than just controlling the Iron Throne.

After than, Bran was voted in as king, Sansa was made Queen of the North, and Jon was sent back to the Night’s Watch.

@Jack5292 imagine the scrapes if Doug really was in GoT lololol — Ben Shephard (@ben2222) May 20, 2019

Notably, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, predicted that fans would be divided over the ending, previously telling EW, “I think it’s going to divide. But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building.”

He went on to say, “So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’ “

Going on to try and put the deaths of Cersei and Daenerys into context, Harington said, “The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show.”

“And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people,” he went on to say. “Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”

