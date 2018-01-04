‘Law & Order: SVU’ Ranks Among Top 5 Shows of 2017

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was the fourth-most-watched TV program in 2017 when it came to live linear viewing.

As TV data firm Inscape calculated, the NBC procedural drama was only bested by NFL Football, SportsCenter and College Football when it came to live viewing by standard means. That made it the top-scripted program in the category.

It’s one of only two scripted programs in the top 10 alongside The Big Bang Theory. The rest of the ranking is dominated by unscripted programs like sport broadcasts, mornings shows (Today and Good Morning America) and reality TV programs (Fixer Upper).

The show nearly mirrored that same success with viewings via antenna. It was the most-watched scripted show and the fifth-most-watched program overall.

With the live success, it means that SVU unfortunately struck out in the DVR, video-on-demand and OTT (non-traditional streaming) departments.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.