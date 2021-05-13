'Law & Order: SVU' Crossover With 'Organized Crime' Features Beloved Radio Host in Guest Role

✖

New York radio host Elvis Duran makes a guest appearance in Thursday night's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which also acts as the first part of another crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Duran is not the only guest star either, as Tamara Tunie is back as medical examiner Melina Warner. Tunie also appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Thursday, where she called Duran the "best dead body" she's ever worked with.

Duran originally leaked the news of his appearance on SVU back in March, but he later deleted his photo from the set. Earlier this week, he shared his photos again on Instagram. The first is a selfie taken by Mariska Hargitay, who plays Capt. Olivia Benson, with Ice-T as Fin behind him and Duran on the autopsy table. The second picture shows Tunie behind him, while his radio show colleagues are photoshopped into the scene.

On Thursday morning, Tunie appeared on Duran's show, joking that his "dead body was the best dead body I've ever had." In the same interview, Tunie said she was not sure if she will be seen on Organized Crime. "Chris Meloni and I have remained very good friends," Tunie said. She later added that she went to dinner with Meloni and his wife recently and he said she should be on Organized Crime in the future.

Tunie has been playing Warner since 2000, but her appearances on SVU have been limited in recent years. Thursday's episode, titled "Trick-Rolled at the Moulin," will be her first since "Remember Me in Quarantine," which aired in December. Before that, she appeared in the Season 19 episode "Pathological" and the Season 21 episode "Murdered at a Bad Address."

In this week's SVU/Organized Crime crossover, Benson will ask for help from Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) when she begins to suspect that Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) may have had something to do with the death of her brother Simon, who died in "Murdered at a Bad Address." In that episode, Simon (Michael Weston) returned to reconnect with Benson and her son Noah. Benson agreed to meet with Simon, but she was later told he died of a drug overdose.

SVU is already renewed for another season, and it seems a sure bet that Organized Crime will be back in the fall as well. NBC also ordered a new spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense. In a recent interview with Deadline, Meloni joked that there was a "rumor" there would be a crossover with For the Defense, as it "might be a perfect offshoot for my friend here [Wheatley] to weasel out of the charges from Organized Crime." SVU starts at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET. Both shows are available to stream on Hulu.

