'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Organized Crime' Crossover Teases Benson Family Mystery in New Trailer

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to crossover again for the second time after just five Organized Crime episodes. At the end of this week's Organized Crime, NBC showed an action-packed teaser for the two-hour special, which will tie a Benson family tragedy into Stabler's ongoing Wheatley investigation. Benson thinks Wheatley may have been responsible for her brother's death.

With several scenes interspersed, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is seen telling Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the short preview that she needs his help after her brother Simon died. Cut to another scene and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) claims "this screams Wheatley." With the characters taking action and blending their teams, Benson says in another scene, "Something's going down." The teaser also shared some bad news — the crossover event will not air until May 13.

Although this is technically only the second SVU/Organized Crime crossover, the shows have already been intertwined since Organized Crime launched with the first crossover last month. In fact, Benson appeared in this week's episode, "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of" for a heartbreaking scene. She joined Stabler's children to lead an intervention because they all know Stabler needs help and he is not seeking it. Stabler told Benson and his children he loves them, but he left the apartment before they could really help him. Instead, Stabler sought out Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) to talk to. Angela knows about losing a loved one, as her son died.

Meanwhile, in this week's SVU, "In The Year We All Fell Down," Benson spoke about Simon (Michael Weston) while trying to help Vanessa Blake (Saria Choudhury), a restaurant owner who held Benson hostage. Benson wanted Blake to see that she was not the only one to lose loved ones in the past year. Back in the October 2019 episode "Murdered at a Bad Address," Simon made his first appearance since Season 13 to reconnect with Benson and meet her son Noah. Benson agreed to meet him, but Simon never showed up at a restaurant. She later got a call that Simon died of a drug overdose.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Organized Crime follows at 10 p.m. ET. You can stream past episodes of both shows on Hulu.

