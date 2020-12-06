'Law and Order: SVU' Featured Random 'WAP' Reference, and Fans Can't Get Over It

Thursday night's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit examined a very serious issue during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans noticed one out-of-left-field pop culture reference that was unavoidable. During a tense interrogation with the person who wound up being the killer, the suspect mentioned "WAP," the hit single by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Fans did not expect that, especially in the middle of a dramatic moment.

"Remember Me in Quarantine" had the SVU team investigating the disappearance of Italian student Maria, who was living with a group of local college students during the coronavirus lockdown. The investigation quickly turned into a murder case. While the students were stuck living in small quarters, relationship dramas unfolded. Perry (Austin Reed Alleman) was among the roommates and he was not happy that Maria slept with someone else and got high. He also felt betrayed by her because he thought she was the only other person taking the pandemic seriously.

During an interrogation with Fin (Ice-T) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish), the officers put Perry in a corner and he had to confess exactly what he heard when Maria went missing. He claimed he heard his roommates in another room while music played, including "Drake, Cardi B, that 'WAP' song." At the end of the episode, the SVU team learned Perry killed Maria, although all the roommates did play a role in the crime.