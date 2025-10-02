‘Law & Order’: Things Get Heated for Brady and Riley as They Look for Evidence (Exclusive Clip)

Law & Order is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Hindsight,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Brady and Riley must sort through a list of rivals to pinpoint a suspect when a star music student is murdered on the way home from school. Price finds a surprising name on the defense’s witness list.”

The exclusive clip sees Maura Tierney’s Lt. Brady and Reid Scott’s Det. Riley sifting through trash at a restaurant to find evidence. They manage to make it to the dumpster before it’s taken away, and Riley has a heated exchange with a garbage man before Brady ends up finding a phone that was tossed.

Following the departure of Mehcad Brooks’ Detective Jalen Shaw, Riley is currently without a partner, and it’s something that Brady hopes changes soon. It was previously reported that he will indeed be getting a new partner when David Ajala joins. However, he won’t be coming aboard until about halfway through the season, meaning Riley will be flying solo or with Brady for the time being. And he already seems to be over it.

Law & Order is officially in its 25th season, which premiered last week. NBC is going big for the celebration by bringing a special limited-time diner pop-up experience to fans. This weekend, only in Manhattan, fans can go to the “Dun Dun Diner,” which will be decked out in Law & Order memorabilia with special partnerships with New York City’s Milk Bar and Dinner Serve NY. There will also be opportunities to purchase limited-edition merch.

Along with Tierney and Scott, Law & Order also currently stars Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn. As of now, it’s unknown when Ajala will be joining the series, but fans should expect him in the latter half of Season 25. For now, Riley will have to handle doing things mostly on his own or alongside Brady, who is more than ready to hand him off to someone else. New episodes of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by Law & Order: SVU, which is now in its 27th season. Episodes will be available on Peacock the day after they air.