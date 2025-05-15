‘Law & Order’: Brady Interrogates a Suspect with Obsessive Tendencies Towards a Victim (Exclusive Clip)

The Law & Order Season 24 finale is right around the corner, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Look the Other Way,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence. Maroun’s efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leaves Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exclusive clip sees Brady interrogating a suspect who was stalking the victim. He admits that he was obsessed with her and watching her, and all kinds of creepy. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a stalker or fan obsessed with someone ultimately led to murder, so it’s possible that Shaw and Riley could be right. But fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Since this is the season finale, the tension will be heightened like never before. It sounds like this will be one complex case, and it’s hard to tell how it will end. It’s also unknown if it will set up the next season, but considering Law & Order was only very recently renewed for Season 25, that might not be the case. However, given the fact that the renewal was basically a lock, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was at least something that set up Season 25, no matter how big or small.

While this is the last episode of Season 24, the wait for Season 25 shouldn’t be too long. After NBC unveiled its 2025 fall schedule, it’s been confirmed that the long-running drama will be returning later this year alongside the 27th season of Law & Order: SVU. The two shows will be followed by Season 2 of The Hunting Party, taking over Found’s slot following its cancellation.

Before the new seasons premiere, be sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek from the Law & Order Season 24 finale above, and catch the episode on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. Recent episodes of Law & Order are also available on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.