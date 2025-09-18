‘Law & Order’ Fans Are Getting a Fun Pop-Up Experience This Fall

NBC is celebrating Law & Order’s 25th season in a big way.

Similar to what the network did for SVU’s 25th season, Law & Order will be getting a pop-up experience in October.

According to TODAY, Law & Order fans will be treated to the appropriately named “Dun Dun Diner,” opening in New York City days after the Season 25 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 25. The limited-run diner experience comes from NBC and Peacock in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency and will be at 1 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

The “Dun Dun Diner” will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 3, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The diner experience will be free and open to the public, but reservations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. As for what’s included, the diner will feature partnerships with New York City’s Milk Bar and Dinner Serve NY, serving “diner favorite dishes.” It will also be decorated with Law & Order memorabilia, and fans will be able to get their hands on limited-edition merchandise.

Law & Order was renewed for Season 25 in May, alongside SVU, which was picked up for Season 27. The current cast includes Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, Tony Goldwyn, and Maura Tierney. Mehcad Brooks, who joined in Season 22 as Detective Jalen Shaw, exited the series ahead of Season 25. As of now, no one has been announced to replace him, but with the series returning in just over a week, it’s safe to assume that Law & Order will not be getting a new detective, at least not any time soon.

Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Not only does this month mark the premiere of Season 25, but the Law & Order franchise actually celebrated its 35th anniversary on Saturday. Along with SVU, current spinoffs include Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered its fifth season on Peacock earlier this year, and the newest iteration, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, which will be making its stateside debut on Wednesday, Sept. 24 on The CW.

The ”Dun Dun Diner” will be an experience that Law & Order fans don’t want to miss out on, so make sure to get those reservations in when it opens on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Season 25 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.