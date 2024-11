‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans React to Wednesday Night’s Heartbreaking Twist

Wednesday’s winter finale of Law & Order: SVU seemed to be a relatively routine episode about a catfishing case, but things took a turn for the worse at the show’s end when Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) adopted son Noah was kidnapped while shopping at a mall with his biological grandmother Sheila Porter (Brooke Shields).

Fans instantly began reacting to the moment on Twitter, with many viewers immediately outraged at the plot twist.

THAT SCENE MADE ME THROW MY ULTRA COMFY PILLOW TO THE GROUND IN EXTREME AND UTTER ANGST. — 🐼Emily🎄❄️ (@LunarOceans94) December 7, 2017

SOMEONE KIDNAPPED NOAH? SOMEONE KIDNAPPED NOAH?!?!??…YA’LL NEED TO FIX THIS 😡 #SVU — Amber Williams 🍁 (@williams_ambs) December 7, 2017

Some noted that Benson just can’t seem to catch a break.

How many times does Liv have to be burned? — Charlotte Barlow (@bethbarlow) December 7, 2017

Noah!!!! No wtf Liv can never get a break #SVU — Bria Knowles-Carter (@briaaaaaaaa_) December 7, 2017

Others offered their theories on who may have committed the crime.

I didn’t trust @BrookeShields from the first day she came to your door. #SVU. — Cindy Lou Hoo (@Cindlo95) December 7, 2017

It’s definitely not Sheila. I’d put money on someone from Liv’s past….like a perp she collared. — Amy LeBlanc (@AmyLSU) December 7, 2017

While others gave some suggestions on who might be able to help bring Noah home.

Does SVU have the number for Bryan Mills? #Taken — 2013venjix (@2013venjix) December 7, 2017

That’d be great but what I’d prefer is it was all just an excuse for Stabler to come back& save the day& Noah, lol! #SVU — MA Bixby (@MABixby) December 7, 2017

Law & Order: SVU returns Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

