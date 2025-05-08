‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson and the Squad Arrive at the Crime Scene to Get Some Answers (Exclusive Clip)

Law & Order: SVU has a new episode this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Aperture,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, “When an assault at gunpoint is witnessed through a neighboring window, the squad scrambles to locate the victim to confirm she’s safe. A threat to extort the victim’s family leads to a shocking suspect.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exclusive clip sees Benson and the squad arriving at the crime scene, getting information about what happened. This will be yet another interesting case, but with Benson and Finn covering the scene, who knows what they will find. And as Benson said, “Criminals tend to be lazy,” so it’s quite possible that they will find some incriminating evidence at some point.

Play video

“Aperture” marks the penultimate episode for Season 26 of SVU, with the season finale airing on May 15. It’s possible this episode will set up the finale, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens. As of now, the series has yet to be renewed for Season 27, but the renewal is basically a lock. NBC has renewed fellow Dick Wolf franchise One Chicago, so it’s very likely Law & Order isn’t too far behind.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU will be two actors short for the presumed Season 27. Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano will be exiting as Detective Kate Silva and Detective Joe Velasco. It’s unknown if the series will address the departures in the season finale or if fans will have to wait until Season 27 premieres, assuming it gets renewed. Fans won’t have to wait long to see what happens since the episode airs next week.

Before the finale, though, a new episode of Law & Order: SVU premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It should be another entertaining episode that will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time, but it isn’t anything that the Manhattan Special Victims Unit can’t handle. Not to mention the fact that it should be interesting to see how it all plays out, but fans will just have to tune in to see how it all goes down. All episodes of SVU are currently streaming on Peacock, where new episodes are available on Fridays.