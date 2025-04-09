Latest on Renewal Chances for ‘Law & Order’ and Spinoff ‘SVU’

NBC still has a lot of decisions to make about the 2025-26 season, and the standings for Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU aren’t bad.

According to a new report from Deadline, the two shows are basically a lock for next season. Budget conversations between NBC and sister studio Universal Television are ongoing, but both Law & Order shows are expected to return for their respective 25th and 27th seasons.

SVU leads NBC’s linear scripted ratings and Peacocks’ viewership roster along with the One Chicago trio, consistently cracking the Top 5 on Peacock. Law & Order is right behind on linear. Although it doesn’t do as well on streaming, it’s still a strong performer and is an “attractive financial proposition” due to technically being the newest series from Wolf Entertainment with the revival.

Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Fans shouldn’t be too surprised by the news, as the Law & Order franchise has been a mainstay on NBC since its launch in 1990, even more so with SVU’s debut in 1999. Speaking of SVU, fans also shouldn’t be surprised by the new report as the Mariska Hargitay-led drama is already preparing for Season 27. It was recently revealed that Michele Fazekas will soon be taking over as showrunner after David Graziano steps down at the end of Season 26 after three seasons. Fazekas will be the show’s first female showrunner.

Meanwhile, as Law & Order and SVU continue to await their renewals, Law & Order: Organized Crime is preparing to make its exclusive Peacock debut with the long-awaited fifth season. Season 5 of the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff will premiere on April 17 with two episodes. Additionally, the premiere episode will actually be airing on NBC that night, following its predecessors. Law & Order Thursday is coming back for one night only on NBC, and fans won’t want to miss it.

It’s hard to tell when NBC could make the official renewal announcement since it really could come at any point. At the very least, fans don’t have to worry since Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are most definitely returning next season. In the meantime, new episodes air on Thursdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET with L&O, followed by SVU. All seasons of SVU and select seasons of Law & Order are streaming on Peacock.